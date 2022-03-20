Mrs. Adine Milam Shepherd, age 91, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee after a brief illness. Mrs. Shepherd was born in Taylorsville, Georgia on June 5, 1930, daughter of the late Felix Allen "Fields" Milam and the late Bertha Mae Proctor Milam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alvin E. Shepherd, Sr., and her siblings, Roy Milam, Claude Milam, Claire Day, Rufus "Dean" Milam, Alma Elizabeth Groves, and Martha Doris Yother. Mrs. Shepherd graduated from McHenry High School in 1947 where she played basketball, was a cheerleader, and voted most popular. After high school she continued playing basketball in the Rome Textile Leagues. She also graduated from the Carroll Lynn School of Business and worked for the Jervis Drug Store and the Diana Shop on Broad Street before marrying the love of her life and becoming a homemaker. Mrs. Shepherd was an avid golfer playing over 40 years with the NWGA Women's Golf Association. In addition to golf, she had a passion for flowers and was a member of the Lavender View Garden Club for 64 years. She was a Master Flower Show Judge for the State of Georgia, and she received the Live Oak Award from the Rome Federated Garden Club, Inc. in 2011 for her many years of outstanding service. Mrs. Shepherd was involved in many beatification projects around Rome and her love of flowers led to numerous awards with the Garden Clubs of Georgia. She shared her many talents by creating flower arrangements for weddings and social functions in the Rome area. Mrs. Shepherd was a lifelong Baptist and was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church since 1957. She was on the flower committee and decorated the church for over 30 years. Mrs. Shepherd was past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 5 and along with her husband travelled to several WWII National Conventions. They also travelled extensively with Veterans Groups and the Gadabouts from Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She is survived by her three children, Debbie Shepherd Kines, Rome, Cindy Shepherd Captain, Rome, and Alvin E. Shepherd, Jr. (Jenni) of Cave Spring; her eight grandchildren, Clint Captain, Seth Kines, Amelia Captain Orta (Trey), Clay Captain, Ashley Shepherd Bryan (Walter), Luke Kines, Cody Shepherd (Ashley) and Caroline Shepherd Banks (Craig); her ten great grandchildren; her sister, Mary Evelyn Braden; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Tommie Shepherd and Gerald and Kathy Shepherd; and many special nieces and nephews whom Aunt Adine loved very much. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Garden Lakes Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating and music provided by Christine Puckett. Entombment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Thursday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church from 12:00pm until the service hour. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Alvin E. "Chip" Shepherd, Jr., Clint Captain, Seth Kines, Clay Captain, Luke Kines and Cody Shepherd. Honorary pallbearers will be Coleman White and the Lavender View Garden Club. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, Rome, GA 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
Trending Now
-
Adairsville man charged with killing his mother
-
U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no
-
Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County
-
Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges
-
Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.