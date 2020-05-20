Mr. Russell Lamar Sheffield, age 68, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Sheffield was born in Rome, GA on October 19, 1951, son of the late Belton Palmer Sheffield and the late Patsy Ruth Cox Sheffield. He was a 1969 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. Prior to his retirement, he was a Technician with Cook's Pest Control here in Rome for 41 years. He was a former member of the Rome Elks Lodge and the Emergency Management Dive Team. Following his retirement, he was an avid fisherman. Mr. Sheffield was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include his former wife, Cherry Milam, Rome; his step-son, Jeremy Paul Hulsey, Millbrook, AL; his brother, Sidney Sheffield (Jean), Silver Creek; a niece, Amy Sheffield, Atlanta; a nephew, Luke Sheffield (Anne), and their children, Jake and Rowan, Cartersville; aunts, uncles, and cousins. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Sheffield will be cremated, and his remains will be placed in the family lot in Pleasant Hope Cemetery. No formal services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Rome/Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161 or to Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Road, SE, Silver Creek, GA 30173. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
