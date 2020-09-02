Mrs. Fannie Louise Shelton Shaw, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with her family at her bedside. She was born in Gooseberry, Georgia on December 12, 1930, to the late James Clifford and Nora Odom Shelton. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church in Rome. She worked formerly at Coca Cola, and later retired from Berry College, but her first love was always antiques. She was a lifelong antiques dealer and made many friends over the years through her business. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Shaw, on November 24, 2001, and by her siblings, Lucille, Pearl, Annie Mae, Bonnie, Robert, J.C., Jerome, and Jimmy. She is survived by her son, Harvey Gene Shaw (Lynn); her daughter, Pamela Jane Roaderick; her grandchildren, Candice Holland, Chip Shaw (Sheree), Kelly Paynter (Fred), Jackelyn Watson (Josh), and Whitney Roaderick; five great-grandchildren, Lainey and Harper Shaw, Claudia and Colin Paynter, and Jackson Watson; several nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to express special thanks and gratitude to the staff at Winthrop Memory Care, as well as the Transitions Hospice team, her sitter, and the many friends who have shared condolences and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army - Rome, 317 E. First Avenue, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.