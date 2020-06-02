Mr. James Ralph (Jackie) Sharpe, age 75, of Armuchee, GA, and the community of Everett Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Jackie was born in Rome, Georgia on January 20, 1945. His parents are the late Katie Ethylene Sally Josephine Hanson Sharp and Carl Sharp. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sonya Gowens, and two siblings, Sarah Loveless and Larry Sharp. Jackie graduated from Armuchee High School in 1964. He was an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, and a beloved member of the Everett Springs community. He retired from Bell South in 1999, where he worked as a lineman and an engineer clerk for twenty-seven years. His hobbies included riding horses, racing dirt bikes, road trips with his camper, teasing his family members relentlessly, heckling referees, going out to eat with his niece Penny, attending events at Armuchee High School, watching his grandchildren's extracurricular activities, and keeping bees. Following his retirement from Bell South, he founded the former John's Mountain Honey Farm located in Armuchee, which was in operation for ten years. Jackie is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Maryland Ransom Sharpe, to whom he said "well Maryland" at least twice a day for fifty-six years. His children include: Jackie and Jennifer Sharpe, Darin Sharpe and Linda Waters, Dana Jones, Tracey Gowens and the late Sonya Gowens. His grandchildren include: Katie Sharpe Haynes and Carlynn Sharpe-Ehui (daughters of Jackie), Conrad Sharpe and Dalton Sharpe (sons of Darin), Madilyn and Jameson Gowens (children of Sonya), Franki Lay, Ford Jones, and Sharpe Jones (children of Dana). He grandsons-in-law, include Ian Haynes and Patrick Ehui. His great-grandchildren are Jackson, Lillian, and Lowery Haynes (children of Katie and Ian Haynes). He is also survived by his brother, Carl Willis Sharp, and several beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mr. Sharpe will be private. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastors Dale McConkey and Wayne Hopper officiating. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
