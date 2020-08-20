Patricia Williamson Seymour, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family August 20, 2020. She was born March 6, 1933 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Buford and Estelle Williamson. She was married for 61 years to Jerry Seymour. Pat, as she was known to her friends, was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was a supportive and loving wife, and she especially loved her role as "Maw Maw." She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia and was a member of the "Joy" Sunday school class. She is survived by her husband Jerry Seymour and her children Crystal Tuck of Monroe, North Carolina and her husband Tim, Lisa Baker of Calhoun, Georgia and her husband Jeff, and Mark Seymour of Rome, Georgia and his wife, Allison. She was a devoted grandmother to Patrick Tuck, Parker Tuck, Christopher Baker, Taylor Baker, Robert Seymour, Sydney Seymour, and Will Seymour. A memorial will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Gardens covered gazebo, Sunday, August, 23, 2020 at 3:00pm. Gwen Stephens will be the presiding minister. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Rome or North Georgia Alzheimer's Association, 922 East Morris St., Dalton, GA 30721; In honor of Patricia Seymour.