Mrs. Kathy Darline Carr Sexton, age 67, of Lindale, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Sexton was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 12, 1953, daughter of the late Ford Carr and the late Margie Loveless Carr. She was also preceded in death by a son, Joey Culberson, and by Myra White. Mrs. Sexton was a homemaker and had also worked in food service at various places as well as a security guard. She was a member of Eden Valley Baptist Church. Mrs. Sexton loved going to rummage sales and yard sales and loved fishing. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Larry Howard Sexton, Sr.; four children, Laura Dickert, Glen Sexton, Larry "Howie" Sexton, Jr., and Dawn Rapose (Shaun); a daughter-in-law, Nellie Culberson; grandchildren, Michael Carter, Chris Carter, Josh Dickert, Ashley Sexton Teems, Brent Culberson, Jamie Sexton, Jordan Gossett, Kennedy Gossett, Marrisa Palopoli, Jessica Sexton, Autumn Sexton and Chasity Sexton; 8 great grandchildren; two sisters, Teresia Copeland and Yvette Kilgo; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Earl Vaughn and the Rev. Tyler Smith officiating and Meredith Barron and Michael Carter delivering eulogies. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Jackson Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and the funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 2:30pm and include: Active: Brent Culberson, Chris Carter, Joshua Dickert, Jamie Sexton, Kennedy Gossett and Jordan Gossett. Honorary: Jody Bennett, Chris Little, Bo Smith, and Tony Pettis. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
