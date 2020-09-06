Mrs. Margaret Lee Moore Sewell, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at a local nursing facility. Mrs. Sewell was born in Armuchee, GA on August 15, 1935, daughter of the late Howard Griffin Moore and the late Mildred Watson Moore. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Shelly Moore and by 2 sisters-in-law, Rene Moore and Kathie Moore. She was a graduate of the Armuchee High School in the class of 1953. She earned her Undergraduate Degree at Berry College and her Master's Degree from Peabody (Vanderbilt) University. Mrs. Sewell was a former teacher at the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring, GA and was a Past-President of the Hospital Auxiliary at Tanner Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, GA. She was a member of Vann's Valley United Methodist Church and was an active member of the UMW in Athens, Carrollton, and Griffin, GA. Survivors include her husband, Paul Clayton Sewell, Jr., Rome; her son, Howard Sewell (Ann), Watkinsville, GA; her daughter, Leeann Denham (Bob), Peachtree Corners, GA; 6 grandchildren, Erin (Michael), Anna Kyle (Nathan), Noah, Kirk (Julia), Laurel (Andrew) and Maggie; 7 great-grandchildren, Myla, Vera, Hattie, Birdie, Beau, Annabelle and Nala; 2 brothers, Jerry Moore (Kay) and Arnold Moore; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Sewell was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 3:00pm at Vann's Valley United Methodist Church with Mrs. Sewell's son-in-law, Mr. Bob Denham officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and the use of masks is requested. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in memory of Mrs. Margaret Sewell to Vann's Valley UMC, 3848 Cave Spring Road, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.