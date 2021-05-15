Ann Selman, age 79, of Rome passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 unexpectedly at home. Ann was born December 5, 1941 in Floyd County to the late Gertrude Adams and Clyde Adams. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Ann retired from Rome OB-GYN Associates after 28 years of service. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Pelfrey, and a brother, Wilson Adams. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Edward Selman, two sons, Brian Selman (Lisa) and Kevin Selman (Jennifer), three grandchildren, Allison Selman, Nikki Selman, and Cooper Selman, sister Dorthy Godwin, sister-in-laws Linda Bohannon and Carolyn Gilbert, as well as several nieces and nephews. Ann enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Riverside Baptist Church located at 48 Ash St NE Rome, GA 30161. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday May 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Lambert, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday May 17, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include, Cary McCullough, George Copeland, Scott Minge, Cooper Selman, Nikki Selman, Allison Selman, Barry Murdock, Terry Bohannon and Dee Bates. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.