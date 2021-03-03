Rev. Harvey D. Self of Cave Spring, GA passed away March 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Eddis B. Self and is survived by his second wife, Linda Self of Cave Spring, GA; son, Dr. DaLane Self and his wife Kathey of Elm City, NC; daughter, Sonja Gordy and her husband Steve of Ellijay, GA; brother, Larry Self of Shelby, NC; 3 step-children; 4 half-siblings; 23 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandson and many nieces and nephews. Because of recent health concerns a private family service will be held. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.