Mrs. Flora "Evelyn" Justice Self, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away quietly on Friday, August 21, 2020, 2 days shy of her 83rd birthday. Evelyn was born on August 23, 1937 to her late parents, Quinn Justice and Mary Haygood Justice. She was the first of 11 children. She was born in Rome, GA and was proud of it, saying she was born in Rome, GA, lived her whole life in Rome, GA, and would be buried in Rome, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Franklin Self, by 3 brothers, Steve, J. L., and Donald Justice, and by a brother-in-law, James Humphries. Evelyn was the eldest member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. She was a lifelong worker, retiring from Galey & Lord after 33 years of employment. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and trees, and attending church. But her greatest passion was her family, organizing and attending family functions and helping where she could. One of the first most exciting moments in her life was when she got her first baby sister, Joyce, after having four brothers prior. She is survived by her children, Lydell (Becky) Self, Tim Self, and Melanie (Johnny) New; her grandchildren, Andrew Self, Sarah (Jeremy) Alston, Cheryl (Steven) Owens, Eric Self, Dustin (Anna) Taylor, Brandon Self, and Lacy Taylor; her great grandchildren, Katie Self, Emily Self, Xander Taylor, Gibson Alston, and Owen Taylor; her siblings, James (Linda) Justice, Bobbie (Carol) Justice, Joyce (Alan) Rausch, Carolyn (Jerry) Wheat, Charlotte Humphries, David (Diane) Justice, and Angie (Steve Colburn) Paige; her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Justice, Barbara Justice, and Gina Justice; and many, many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Terpening officiating. Interment followed in East View Cemetery. Mrs. Self's grandchildren served as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, had charge of the funeral arrangements.
