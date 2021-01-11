Mrs. Faye Self went to be with the lord on January 7, 2021 at home with her husband by her side. Faye was born on March 13, 1939 in Rome GA. to the late Reba Loveless and the late Vann Smith. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by a son John Oliver Self and a granddaughter: Hillary Rebecca Chisolm. Survivors include her husband Willie Self whom she married on March 15, 1959; her daughter Carolyn Chisolm (Jon), and her grandson Jonathan Chisolm. Faye was born again April 24, 1976. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she served at many jobs: Sunday School Class Secretary, Awana Worker, Kitchen Worker, and Counting Committee. Faye worked at Rome City Schools for many years as a teacher aid at East Rome High School, and was a secretary at Main Elementary School for years, and later serving as secretary at Rome City Schools Main Office. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Monday January 11, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service hour on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165 Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
