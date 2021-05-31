Marsha Haynie Sears, age 71, of Rome passed away May 31, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday June 4, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Mikel Garrett and Rev. James Wrlyals officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday June 3, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.