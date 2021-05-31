Marsha Haynie Sears, age 71, of Rome passed away May 31, 2021 at her residence. Marsha was born on March 10, 1950 in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Ralph Newton Haynie and Betty Drummond. Mrs. Sears was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. She worked at Northern Tel Com and later worked at Walmart. She was preceded in death by a son James Richard Sears, Jr.; and by her parents. Survivors include her husband: James Sears Sr.; Lois Ardina Jarrett; grandchildren: J. Scott Callaway, Kassie Ingle, Angela Sears, James Sears, Bridget Sandy, Sarah Stephens, Makenna Callaway; great grandchild: Olivia Cain. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday June 4, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Mikel Garrett and Rev. James Wrlyals officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday June 3, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
