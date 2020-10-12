Mary J. Seagraves age 77, of Rome, Georgia passed away on October 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. on the on the lawn of Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. 814 South Broad Street Rome, Georgia. Interment will follow in the East View cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave NE, Rome, Georgia 30161. A live video stream of the homegoing service will be offered on our Facebook Page, Wright Mortuary. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. of Rome, Georgia has full charge of arrangements.
