Fain was born Nov. 28, 1935 in McCall Hospital. Dr. John Turner McCall signed his birth certificate. Parents were Paul Dean Scott & Era Evelyn Hammond Scott. Grandparents were William Miles Scott & Sally Brown Scott, Melvin W. Hammond & Naomi Durham Hammond. He is preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Micki R Scott and a number of Uncles, Aunts and 2 cousins He is further survived by 3 sons, 10 grandchildren and several Aunts & Cousins. Fain was a graduate of Rome High Hilltoppers, an Alumnus of Georgia Tech & Shorter College. He helped to build Plant Hammond & Rome Kraft. He worked 6 years for General Electric, 32+ years with Ga Power and 11 years as a building inspector with the City of Smyrna. Fain served his country for 8 years in the Army reserves. Fain was an Eagle Scout and a member of The Order of The Arrow. He loved life, his family, Clear Creek, the Conasauga and flying. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at Kennesaw First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday February 21, 2022 at Good Shepherd Funeral, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. And on Tuesday February 22, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N Main St NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144. Interment will be in Scott Cemetery, Plainville Ga. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
