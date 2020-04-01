Emily Grace Saxe, age 25, of Rome, Georgia passed away on, March 22,2020. Emily was born July 2, 1994. She is the daughter of Emily Gail Saxe and David James Saxe of Dallas, Georgia. Emily attended Mercer University majoring in Classical Studies, French and Latin where she traveled and studied in Turkey and Italy. She had an amazing love, compassion and curiosity for all people and animals. She fostered pets, raised and bred reptiles and was an avid oddities collector. She was beautiful, smart, tender hearted and extremely creative. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Harris Turner, Benny Harris, Loretta Saxe, Hugh Saxe, also her uncle Monty Harris, aunt Angela Harris and cousin Keith Thurman. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Saxe Family A celebration service honoring Emily's life will be held at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home will be announced at a later date.
