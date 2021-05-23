Mrs. Lillie Mae Charles Satcher, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Satcher was born in Cherokee County, Alabama on May 13, 1943, daughter of the late Arlin Tennis Charles and the late Minnie Lou Grace Collins Charles. She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Hazel Steel, Lessie King, Betty Crane, Peggy Vaughn, and Vicki Little, and by three brothers, Buddy Charles, Donald Charles, and Johnny Charles. Mrs. Satcher was of the Christian faith and had attended Spring Creek Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Coosa High School and the Carol Lynn School of Business. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Satcher worked for 43 years at Coosa Baking Company and Sara Lee Bakery. Survivors include her husband, Donald F. Satcher, to whom she was married on August 5, 1962; two daughters, Donna Griesemer (Daniel), Rome, and Dawn Satcher Barnes, Rome; four granddaughters, Danielle Griesemer, Jasmine Griesemer, Brinsly Barnes, and Linly Barnes, all of Rome; a sister, Joyce Burgess (Joe), Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until the service time. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday and include: Dan Griesemer, Matt Hall, Tim Edgeworth, Bennie Corntassel, Jimmy Satcher, and Randall Broome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heyman HospiceCare @ Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163 or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
