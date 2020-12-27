Mr. Jesse Satcher, Jr. age 90, of Taylorsville, GA, passed away on December 27, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Taylorsville, GA, on July 15, 1930 and graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1948. Mr. Satcher Jr. was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. Jesse served in the United States Army bravely during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until 1953. He was retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved of wife of 67 years, Mrs. Helen Louise Satcher (Woods) preceded him in death in 2018. 4 brothers, J.E. Satcher, Alfred Satcher , Hoyt Satcher , and Hollis Satcher all preceded Jesse in death. Mr. Satcher Jr. is survived by his 5 loving children; Ron Satcher (Pallie) Steave Satcher, Sherri Erwin (Harold), Tim Satcher (Emmelly), and Melissa Littlefield (Perry) Jesse and his beloved wife, shared their life with their 9 wonderful grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He leaves behind 1 brother, Harold Satcher of Aragon and a sister, Betty Jackson (Horace). A private funeral service for Mr. Satcher Jr. will be held for immediate family at Floyd Memory Gardens with Brown Wright Post #12 American Legion honor Guard providing military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Foundation in loving memory of Mr. Satcher Jr. Donations may be sent to: Attn: Daniel Minor 12901 Bruce B. Downs Blvd MDC70 Tampa, FL, 33612 To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www. alvismillerfuneralhome.com Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Jesse Satcher Jr.
