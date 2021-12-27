Mrs. Shirley Mae Payne Sargent, age 84, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at her son's residence. Mrs. Sargent was born in Floyd County, Georgia on June 16, 1937, daughter of the late Claude Richard Payne and the late Ada Moore Payne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Corbon Sargent, by five brothers, Raymond, Allen, Johnny, Ray, and Junior Payne, and by two sisters, Patricia Samuels and Lorene Elliott. Mrs. Sargent was a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Sargent loved shopping and Christmas, but her greatest love was being a mother and grandmother. Survivors include two sons, Charles Tony Sargent (Annie Pearl), Summerville, and Michael Lee Sargent (Kimberly), Silver Creek; a daughter, Teresa Sargent, Rome; four grandchildren, Russell Akins (Megan), Dale Akins, Michael Sargent, Jr., and Ashley Sargent; three great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Holtzclaw officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 3 until 5pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Michael Sargent, Jr., Russell Akins, Scott Payne, Chuck Samuels, Greg Outlaw, and Mark McKenzie. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
