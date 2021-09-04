Sara Frances Faulkner Ryan "Sallye" of Tampa, Fla., and Big Canoe, Ga., passed away on September 3, 2021. Born in 1949 in Newnan, Ga., to Dr. and Mrs. William A. and Helen Faulkner, "Sallye" was a beloved wife, mother, teacher, and friend. Sallye grew up in Rome, Ga., attending Elm Street Elementary—the same school where she later became a teacher. A graduate of West Rome High School, Class of 1967, she married the love of her life, James "Jim" Ryan, in 1969. They welcomed their beloved daughter, Deborah, and remained happily married for 52 years. Sallye graduated from Shorter College and worked in the Rome City and Cherokee County school systems before she and Jim moved to Tampa in 1993, where she continued her career in education: as a teacher at River Hills Elementary School and then as a media specialist at Limnoa and Palm River Elementary Schools before retiring in 2017. She and Jim could be found most Saturday evenings at Bella's Italian Café in Tampa, relaxing at the bar and enjoying good company. Sallye loved her family, her friends, and her books; reading, book club, and international travel were her joys. In recent years, her Wheaten Terrier, Ketel, was added to both lists; he indulged her by patiently posing for photographs dressed in scarves, bowties, and holiday attire. Sallye will be remembered for her kindness, appreciated by all for her genuine sweetness, patience, and love of great conversation. Sallye was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Deborah "Debby" Ryan, of Atlanta; her mother, Helen Faulkner, and brothers David Faulkner and Billy Faulkner, all of Rome; and many nieces and nephews. www.blountcurrymacdill.com