Kaye Culberson Ryan passed away on February 23, 2021, at her residence in Rome. Mrs. Ryan was born in Rome on August 20, 1941, to Delbert Leon Culberson, Sr. and Willie Katherine Brandon both of Rome. Mrs. Ryan was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen Brandon Culberson and James Clifford Culberson. She was also preceded by her daughter Mary Catherine "Cathy" Ryan. Mrs. Ryan was a member of the first graduating class of West Rome High School in 1959. She also attended Shorter College in Rome. Mrs. Ryan is survived by one brother, Leon "Cubby" Culberson, Jr. of Cumming, Georgia. A private ceremony will be held for family. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.