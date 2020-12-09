Mrs. Blanche E. Ruston, age 103, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Blanche was born in Hatfield, Indiana on February 11, 1917, daughter of the late Andrew Eble and Magdelena Scherzinger Eble. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Marvel Ruston, by seven sisters, and by three brothers. Blanche graduated from the University of Evansville with a Bachelors degree. She was a member of Phi Mu and achieved a Masters of Education degree, and 6th year certificate from Indiana University in Bloomington. She taught 37 years in the Indiana public school system and for three years at Purdue University Extension Service. Blanche was a resident of Rome since 1985 and was a member of Rome First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association, and the Etowah Chapter, OES. She was a Past President of the Floyd Medical Center Auxiliary following 32 years of service and received the Good Samaritan and Lifetime Achievement Awards. Survivors include her daughter, Sondra Wilkins (Lowell) of Rome; grandson, Brian Wilkins; granddaughter, Michelle Johnson (Trip); great granddaughters, Brooke and Georgie Wilkins and Emily Johnson; great grandson, Daniel Johnson; great-great granddaughter, Elliot Wilkins; nieces and nephews. Private interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
