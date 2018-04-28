Rudolph S. Williams passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 8:35 a.m. “Rudy” was known by most who shopped at the grocery stores bearing his name in the Greater Rome area. Rudy is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Shirley L. Williams; his daughter, Teresa Rose; his son, Rickey S. Williams; four grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served four tours in Korea on the USS Saint Paul (CA-73).
Visitation for family and friends will be held in The Chapel at Cornerstone Church in Rome, Ga. on Monday, April 30, 2018, at 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held with military honors at Georgia National Cemetery on May 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org).
