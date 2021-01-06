William N. Rucker Jr., age 77, formerly of Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home January 4, 2021. He grew up in Rome and went to Coosa High School where he lettered in four sports, all four years. He was an all-star running back where his football team went undefeated all four years. He went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1968 on a football scholarship. In 1978, he was nominated and named as an Outstanding Young Man of America. He received a Master's Degree in Education, retiring after 25 years of faithful service teaching in the Knoxville area. He loved to sing and was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church Choir in Maryville, TN. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Sandra Sharpe Rucker of Lindale, GA, and their three children; Michelle Murgatroyd, Jody Rucker and Colonel Jon Rucker. He is also survived by Jon's wife of 25 years, Lauren Rucker, granddaughter Lindsey Murgatroyd, grandson JW Rucker, brother, Jerry Rucker, and sisters, Debbie Esslinger and Annette Peace. Bill was a beacon of light for everyone he met. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend, and mentor. He will be missed and forever be in our hearts. A graveside service will be held at Flint Hill Cemetery, Aragon, GA, January 9th, at 2:00 pm EST. Please visit www.daniels-funeralhome.com to leave on-line condolences to the family. Daniels Funeral Home 901 E. 2nd Ave., Rome, GA has charge of the arrangements.