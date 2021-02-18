Betty Jane Wheeler Royal age 94, of Rome,GA passes away on Thursday February 18, 2021. Betty was born in Rome,GA on September 5, 1926, the daughter of the late Jules Vernon Wheeler and Opal Smith Wheeler. Mrs. Royal was a graduate of Rome High Scholl and Wesleyan College. She taught in the Rome city schools for 15 years and never went anywhere that a former student didn't recognize her and ask if she remembered them from school days. In 1953 she married Robert Lee Royal and they were very happy together until his death in 2003. They raised 2 daughters, Suzanne and Caroline. Mrs. Royal was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome. She was active in the Friendship Sunday School class and enjoyed volunteering at Floyd Medical Center with the Pink Ladies and the Community Soup Kitchens. Betty loved all of her Summerville Park neighbors and enjoyed being a second mom to lots of neighborhood kids. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, son Robert Michael Royal (2-14-57 to 2-17-57) and brother Robert V. Wheeler. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Suzanne Royal of Summerville, GA. and Caroline Royal Moore of St. Simons Island, GA. and grandchildren Jessica Lee Culp of Gastonia, NC. and Christopher John Culp Jr. of St. Simons Island, GA. and great granddaughter Adalyn Marie Schultze of Gastonia, NC. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 24,2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens in Rome, GA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions social distancing and facemasks will be required. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.