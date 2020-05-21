Mrs. Wilma E. Ross, age 96, of Jonesboro passed away on May 21, 2020. She was a member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church in Morrow. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter H. Ross. For most of their 50 year marriage, Wilma and Walter lived in Rome, GA, where they raised their family. Mrs. Ross is survived by her children, Susanne (Judy Thompson) Ross of Jonesboro, Kathryn (Joe) Boike of Snellville; grandson, Greg Boike; several nieces, nephews and extended family. A private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Mr. Walter Ross Jones will officiate. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in her memory to a charity of your choice. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com