Mr. Robert Dale "Rob" Ropp, age 69, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at a healthcare facility in Atlanta. Mr. Ropp was born in Washington, IA, on September 13, 1950, son of the late Omer Wesley Ropp and the late Lena Pearl Hochstetler Ropp. He was a graduate of Covenant College and before retirement, was most recently employed at Florida Hospital, DeLand, FL. Mr. Ropp was a Registered Respiratory Therapist and was Director of Cardiopulmonary Services. He was a member of the Goldwing's Motorcycle Club and the "Hoglegs Club," which is a club for retired healthcare workers. Mr. Ropp was of the Pentecostal faith. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary "Sissy" Robinson Ropp, Rome; daughter, Ashley Rush (Logan), Daphne, AL; sister, Connie Waldron, Sarasota, FL; brother, Lonnie Ropp (Janice), Schaumburg, IL; 2 nieces, Ariel & Chantel Ropp, Chicago, IL; 3 nephews, Kevin Waldron, Richmond, VA, Eric & Dylan Waldron, Sarasota, FL; aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Ropp will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 24, 2020, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dale Miller officiating and Mr. Ropp's brother, Lonnie Ropp, delivering the eulogy. Following the service, Mr. Ropp will be cremated in accordance with his wishes. Mr. Ropp will lie in state on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 12pm until 1:45pm, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to either "The Society of Humane Friends of GA" in Lawrenceville, or to "Furget Me Not Animal Rescue" in Huntsville, AL. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.