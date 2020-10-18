Mr. William Joseph "Joe" Rogers, age 59, of Temple, GA, formerly of Rome, passed away Friday morning, October 16, 2020. Mr. Rogers was born in Lansing, MI on November 28, 1960, son of the late Herman Arthur Rogers and the late Evelyn Lee Payne Rogers. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Eugene Rogers, and by a brother-in-law, Bill Estep. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for several years with Syntec Industries. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include a daughter, Whitney Kelley (Zach), Rome; a son, Eric Rogers (Jessica), Mt. Juliet, TN; 2 grandchildren, Wyatt and Adelyn Rogers; 2 sisters, Martha Ann Phillips (Buddy), Rome, and Deborah Elaine Estep, Temple; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jackie Culberson, Jr. and the Rev. Adrian Craig officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Micah Phillips, Nathaniel Savage, Tony Albright, Darrell Rogers, Haley Spears, Marie Spears, and Dakota Ayers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
