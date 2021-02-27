Ms. Martha Lee Rogers, age 100, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at her residence. Ms. Rogers was born in Rome, GA on June 24, 1920, daughter of the late John Nevin Horn and the late Cynthia Elizabeth Higgins Horn. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Leon Rogers, and by 6 siblings, Mildred Smith, Evelyn Murdock, Marvin Horn, Frank Horn, Bruce Horn and John Horn. Ms. Rogers was a homemaker who did not meet a stranger. She loved flowers and cooking for her family. Ms. Rogers was a faithful member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 60 years. Survivors include 3 daughters, Elaine Pledger (Bill), Rome, Shirley Hester (Tommy), Rome, and Peggy Culberson (Charles), Morganton, NC; 1 son, Fred Rogers (Nancy), Cedartown; 7 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Charles Drummond officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the family requests masks be worn. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12pm until 1:30pm at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the family requests masks be worn. Pallbearers are to assemble by 1:15pm on Friday at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church and include; John Culberson, Stan Sutton, Jeffrey Hester, Todd Patrick, Matthew Talley, Ethan Hester, Blake Patrick and Dalton Moore. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to either Shorter Avenue Baptist Church or a homeless shelter of your choosing. The family would also like to extend a special "Thank You" to Affinity Hospice for your tireless effort and loving care of Ms. Rogers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
