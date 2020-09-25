Mr. Fred Eugene Rogers, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Rogers was born in Rome, Georgia on February 26, 1931, son of the late Ruby Josephine McCabe Rogers and the late Grady Lee Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Rogers, three siblings, William "Bill" Rogers, James "Bud" Rogers, and Bobbie Jane Headrick. Mr. Rogers retired from the Rome City School System in the maintenance department and was a member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church. Survivors include his three daughters, Brenda Arnold (Ray), Armuchee, Susan Branton, Rome, and Cheryl Barnett, Rome; three grandchildren, Timothy Allen Barnett, Jr., Beau Rogers Barnett and Madison Barnett; a great grandson, Beau Rogers Barnett, II; sister, Libby Rogers Holland; brothers, Larry Paul Rogers, Danny McCabe Rogers, and David Rogers; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will be at a later date at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 12:00pm until the service time. Social distancing measures will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Sep 29
Visitation
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.