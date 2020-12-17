Dora Ann Cordle Rogers, 83, passed away on December 15, 2020, while surrounded by family. She was the wife of Larry Paul Rogers, who adored her, and they were blessed to enjoy 65 years of marriage. Dora Ann was born in Rome, GA, and she was the daughter of Gene Alfred Cordle, Sr. and Exie Lou Lackey Cordle. She was a graduate of Armuchee High School and retired from the Office of the Floyd County Tax Assessor and was a member of the North Rome Church of God. Dora Ann, or "Grandora" as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her, was the living definition of joy, and she exuded kindness, faith, and grace in every action; she was truly an example of love. There are certain people who can walk into a room and brighten the day of everyone present; Dora Ann had that gift. While we are all grieving the loss of this woman, we are also at peace knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her husband, Larry Rogers, daughter Vickie Patterson (Patrick), daughter-in-law, Donna Rogers (Doug), grandchildren, Anna Patterson Adams (Chase), Mistie Rogers Shenkel Blair (Bryan), Michael Rogers (Julie), and Corey Patterson (Caity), and great-grandchildren Gunner Shenkel, Anderson Adams, Davis Adams, Remington Rogers, and Colten Rogers. She is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Odessa Cordle (Gene.) Dora Ann is preceded in death by her son, Douglas Paul Rogers (Doug), her parents, Gene and Exie Cordle, her five brothers, Gene A. Cordle, Jr., Bill Cordle, Bob Cordle, Harold Cordle, Charlie Cordle, and baby sister, Theresa Cordle. Memorial donations may be made in lueu of flowers to the Shepherd Center Foundation - The Andrew C. Carlos Multiple Sclerosis Institute at 2020 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30309 or www.shepherd.org. Please note that donations are in memory of Dora Ann Rogers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
