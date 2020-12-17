Mr. Danny McCabe Rogers, age 74, of Rome passed away Friday December 18, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday December 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ricky Studdard, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post Five Honor conducting military honors. The family will receive from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday at the funeral home. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.
