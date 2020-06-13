Mrs. Carolyn JoAnn Rogers, age 80, of Adairsville, GA, a former resident of Kingston, GA, passed away Friday morning, June 12, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Rogers was born in Centre, AL, on January 2, 1940, daughter of the late Roy Morgan and Jesse Louise Sitton Morgan. She retired in 1999 from Mohawk Industries and was a longtime member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Rogers enjoyed the outdoors, going to the mountains, spending time on a beach somewhere and visiting yard sales. She mostly loved spending time with family, including her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Franklin Rogers, two sons, Hubert Womack, Jr. and Stephen Womack, one brother, Donald Morgan, and two sisters, Elizabeth Kilgore and Thelma Maddox. Mrs. Rogers is survived by a daughter, Carol Dutton of Adairsville; two sons, Dewayne Womack and Chris Womack, both of Kingston; eight grandchildren, Sara Strickland, Lauren Womack, Heather Chanura, Shirley Womack, Brianna Hall, Christopher Womack, Jesse Womack and Cain Dutton. Ten great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Rogers were held Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Eastridge officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines were followed. Pallbearers included Christopher Womack, Jesse Womack, Mason Heath, Tommy Strickland, Zack Pas and Cain Dutton. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carolyn JoAnn Rogers.
