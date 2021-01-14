Mrs. Mildred Lee Robinson, age 83, of Rome, passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Robinson was born September 15, 1937, Calhoun, Ga. a daughter of the late Otis Robinson, and Assa Lee Baggett Robinson. She was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her sons, Timmy and Ricky Robinson, daughters, Lynda Robinson, and Patricia Lane, brother, Sonny Robinson. Survivors include, sons, Lynn Robinson, Tony Robinson, daughters, Donna Robinson, Debbie Robinson Ballard, Sue Calvert, sisters, Dot Harrison, Carol Robinson, Nellie Cribb, 16 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday January 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Branton, officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery, in Calhoun. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday January 17, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.