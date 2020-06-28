Mrs. Mattie Louise Hall Roberson, age 84, of Byron, GA, formerly of Rome, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Roberson was born in Rome, GA on September 8, 1935, daughter of the late David Silas Hall and the late Mattie Bell Bishop Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harlan J. Roberson, by 2 daughters, Patricia Ann Roberson and Tammy Michelle Roberson, and by a son, Glen Ray Roberson. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Roberson was employed with Legacy, Inc. here in Rome for several years. She was a lifelong member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School at a younger age. She was an avid reader, an awesome homemaker, and loved to collect cookbooks. Survivors include her daughter, Sue Cook (Randy); her sons, Dale Roberson (Carmen) and Jimmy Roberson (Lynn); her step-daughter, Dolores Buchanan (Robert); 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her son-in-law, Randy Cook, will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park. Mrs. Roberson will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 1pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
