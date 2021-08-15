Mrs. Jeanette Roberson went home to be with the Lord Saturday August 14, 2021. Mrs. Roberson was born in Floyd County GA. on August 19, 1937 to the late T.W. and Beatrice Davis. She was of the Baptist faith. She was also preceded in death by a sister Wanda Adams and a brother John Davis. She is survived by a husband of 63 years WC Roberson, a son Jeff Roberson (Kim), grandsons and great grandchildren, a sister: Shirley Kiser and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Roberson's Life will be celebrated in a memorial at a later date. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.