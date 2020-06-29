Cain Grayson Rittenhouse, age 7, of Rome passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at his residence. Cain was born June 3, 2013 in Gadsden AL., to Josh Rittenhouse and Ashley Crim. Survivors include his father: Josh Rittenhouse; his mother: Ashley Crim; siblings: Hudson Rittenhouse, Heidi Rittenhouse, Jayla Rittenhouse, Delilah Crim; grandparents: Marie and Martin Pizano; aunt and uncle: Martin and Lori Pizano, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday July 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Cain Rittenhouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.