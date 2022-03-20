Mr. Christopher Lewis Rickard, age 63, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Rickard was born in Rome, Georgia on August 15, 1958, son of the late Oliver Larry Rickard and the late Violet Ann Green Rickard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Oliver Tony Rickard. Mr. Rickard was a member of South Broad Baptist Church. Survivors include three sisters, Tammie Rickard Bridges, Rome, Terry Rickard Flowers (Arnold), Rome, and Sherry Rickard Green (Eric), Kimberly, AL; nieces & nephews, Amanda Capes, Hannah Caldwell, Joshua & Jordan Flowers, Brittany Parsons, Brandon Green, Crystal Patterson and Corey Rickard; great nieces & nephews, Camden & Aubree Capes, Olivia Flowers, Nathan Parsons, Graham, Kendall, Sidney & Madison Rickard. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2pm at South Broad Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at South Broad Baptist Church on Thursday from 1pm until the service time. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Eric Green, Brandon Green, Jordan Flowers, Joshua Flowers, Corey Rickard, James Patterson, Randy Smith, and Chris Capes. Honorary: Graham Rickard and Camden Capes. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
