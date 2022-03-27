Beverly Kay Richardson was born August 28, 1959, in Rome, GA and has lived in Floyd County her entire life. She grew up in the Celanese Village. After marriage, they moved to Cave Spring in 1984 and then back to Rome in 2003. Surrounded by her loving family, she entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after her battle with colon cancer. Her parents, Charles and Edna Holbert, predeceased her. She was their only child. Beverly graduated from Model High School in 1977 and attended Berry College, where she received her certification as a paralegal. She worked for Dr. Dilip Patel Pediatrics office for ten years before becoming the office manager and paralegal for her husband's law firm for a number of years. She later retired in 2020 from Floyd County Government, where she worked for eleven years as the Executive Assistant to Phil Hart, Floyd County Superior Court Administrator. Beverly was active in the community and previously served as President of the St. Mary's Catholic School's Home School Association. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved gardening and watching the birds in her back yard. She loved to needlepoint and made many items by hand for family members and friends. She loved her two cats, Baby and Princess. Baby never left her side. She loved her friends, neighbors, and family. She enjoyed the nights out with the ladies for dinner and laughter. She is survived by her husband, W. Gene Richardson; by one daughter, Jessica Raya Richardson (Gary); by one granddaughter, Elisa Rose Richardson. Beverly and Gene were married on July 11, 1981. They rode together to work every day, and for many of the years, they worked together. They ate lunch together every day, drove home together, took every trip, business or otherwise, together. They were together most every minute of every day. The birth of their daughter, Raya, was the greatest day of her life. She and Gene never went anywhere that Raya did not go. Her life revolved around Raya, and she never went a day without talking to her even after she moved away to attend college and stayed in middle Georgia. And then, she was given the greatest gift of all, her amazing granddaughter, Elisa Rose. She was Elisa Rose's Sittie (Arabic for Grandmother). Being the proud mother of Raya and the "Sittie" of Elisa Rose was her greatest joy in life. Being from a very small family herself, Beverly became part of her husband's family, the Mansours, and they adopted her and made her a special part of the family. At her request, she will be cremated and her remains will be placed in the St. Mary's Memorial Garden. A Biblical Wake service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The service will be led by Deacon Stuart Neslin. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 12 noon until the service hour. Masks are recommended by the family. The family requests no flowers. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, she loved St. Mary's Catholic School, St. Mary's Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic School, Warner Robins, Georgia, where Raya is a teacher and Elisa Rose is a student. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
