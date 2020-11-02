Mr. James Michael "Mike" Reynolds, age 73, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his residence. Mike was born in Rome, GA on February 27, 1947, son of late Opal Ausburn Reynolds and the late J. C. Reynolds. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School in the class of 1965. Mike served our country in the U. S. Army, 1st Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War. Mike retired as Captain with the Rome Police Department in 2004 with 28 years of service to his community. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Angie Salmon Reynolds; sons, Allen Reynolds (Maki), and Billy Reynolds (Emily); grandchildren, Scott Reynolds, Ansley Reynolds, Luke Reynolds, and Allie Reynolds; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. David Howard and Chaplain David Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. Mike will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 11:30 am until the service hour with social distancing guidelines being followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 12:30pm and include: Johnny Alford, Ralph Bishop, Ron Barton, Larry Touchstone, Joe Salmon, and Dustin Salmon. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1
+1