Mrs. Eula L. Reynolds, age 94, of Rome, GS, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Swainsboro, Georgia. Mrs. Reynolds was born in Rome, GA on July 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Arthur "A. D." Dewitt Brown and the late Nora Welsh Brown. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and was a member of the Sounds of Praise, Joymakers, and the Young at Heart ministries. Early in her life, she worked in the cafeteria in the City of Rome School System. She retired from the Regional Youth Development Center where she worked as a cook and houseparent for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul Robert Reynolds, Sr., by her brothers, A. D. Brown, Jr. and Forest Brown, and by her sisters, Edna Ortiz and Jennie LaFreniere. She is survived by her children, Paul Reynolds, Jr. (Debbie) and Barbara Mooney; her grandchildren, Chad Reynolds (Amanda), Carrie Reynolds, Justin Mooney (Stephanie), Jessica Bailey (Clint), Jennifer Mooney, Joy Ludwig (Emerson) and Janet Mooney; her eleven great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Eileen Brown; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 12:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Brady Fortenberry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 10:00 am until the service time. At other times, the family can be contacted at 3566 Garden Lakes Parkway, Rome, GA 30165. Pallbearers are asked to assemble on Monday at 11:30 am at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, and include: Chad Reynolds, Blade Reynolds, Justin Mooney, Clint Bailey and Emerson Ludwig. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
