Mr. Christopher Hubert Renfroe, age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, January 9, 2021. Chris was born June 24, 1950 in Macon, GA to Mary and Calvin Renfroe. He graduated from Coosa High School and worked for Miller's Department Store and Sherold Salmon Motor Company. Chris was a member of Georgia Mountain Music Club and enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling and visiting with friends. Chris spent the majority of his life in Rome; for the last two last years Chris lived at Cave Spring Manor where he will be remembered for his friendly nature and assistance to his fellow residents. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Calvin, and his mother, Mary. Chris is survived by his brother, Dennis Renfroe, his sister, Lou Comer, nephew David Renfroe and several cousins. Funeral services for Chris will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 10:30 in Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Highway NE with Pastor Gary Graves officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family requests no flowers but those interested in honoring Chris's memory may make a donation to the Rome-Floyd Community Kitchen, 4 Calhoun Avenue, Rome, GA, 30161. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christopher Hubert Renfroe.
