James Philo (JP) Reid, Jr. Went to be with the Lord December 14th, 2020. He was born November 1st, 1928 in Key, AL to James Philo Sr. And Mary Diana Reid. The Reids moved to Rome when JP was a young boy and he spent his life here. He graduated from Model High School. On May 26th,1951, he and Janet LaVerne Marsh were married. They celebrated their 69th Anniversary this year. JP was a Veteran of the US Army, he served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. He worked for Georgia Power Company, retiring as a Line Foreman after 42 years. He loved God, his family, and many friends. JP never met a stranger. A faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon, went on Mission Trips, participated in events and programs, and was active on numerous committees. For several years he was a volunteer for Heyman Hospice. JP was an athlete and avid sports fan. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, jogging, and golfing. He was known as one of the Biggest West Rome Chieftains fans and supporters. For years, Saturdays were spent in Athens for Georgia football. Attending Nascar Races was a favorite past time as well. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife LaVerne, three sisters, Clora Morris, Evelyn Williams, and Rosa Mae Lane, and his son in law Kenneth Godwin. Survivors include his children Angela (Mike) Trapp, Phil Reid, Alison Martin, and Paige Godwin, grandchildren Amber (Brandon) Taylor, Adam Martin, Will Martin, and Reid Godwin, great granddaughters Genevieve and Everly Taylor. Several nieces and nephews as well as special friends Dennis and Jackie Newby and his granddog and walking partner Leon also survive. Pastor Brady Fortenberry, Rev. Robert Skelton, and Dr. Dale Levan will lead a Celebration of Life Service to be held Friday December 18th, 2020 at 2:00 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Rd Rome, GA. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour. Interment to follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Graveside Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 5. Pall bearers include Adam Martin, Will Martin, Reid Godwin, Dennis Newby, Sammy Dawkins, and James Blanton. Members or the Debbie Lynn Sunday School class will serve as Honorary Pall Bearers. A heartfelt Thank You to all the Residents and Staff at Brookdale Rome, Jennifer Lynn and her awesome staff at Rome Health and Rehabilitation, Heyman Hospice and Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Childrens Ministry at Fellowship Baptist Church. For the safety of all attending please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.