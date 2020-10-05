Janet "LaVerne" Marsh Reid, went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2020. LaVerne was born April 12, 1933, to Noen and Annie Ruth Stephens Marsh. She lived her entire life in Rome. After graduating from Model High School, she married her husband of 69 years, J.P. Reid, Jr. She was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church prior to her declining health. LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Gerald, Robert, and Mike Marsh, and her son in law Kenneth Godwin. Survivors include her husband, J.P. Reid, children Angela (Mike) Trapp, Phil Reid, Alison Martin, and Paige Godwin, grandchildren, Amber (Brandon) Taylor, Adam Martin, Will Martin, and Reid Godwin, great granddaughters, Genevieve and Everly Taylor. Special friends, Jackie and Dennis Newby, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday October 8, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church , with Dr. Dale Levan, and Rev. Brady Fortenberry officiating. Private graveside services will follow at Oaknoll Memorial gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Thursday at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road SW. Rome Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Adam Martin, Will Martin, Reid Godwin, Brandon Taylor, Dennis Newby, and Christian Lopez. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Debbie Lynn Sunday School Class. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice Care A Special thank you to Jennifer Lynn and the staff at Rome Health and Rehab for their love, compassion and care given to her. She loved everyone that took care of her. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, in her memory. For the safety of all attending, the family request masks to be worn and social distancing guidelines to be followed. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.