Mr. Larry Eugene Reed, Sr., age 72, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Reed was born in Rome, Georgia on May 5, 1948, son of the late Charles Edward Reed and the late Kathreen Purdy Reed. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, Mr. Reed worked for 35 years with DMS Construction as a heavy equipment mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Reed was a private pilot and was a member of the EAA Chapter 709, the National EAA, and the Model A Ford Club. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Carter Reed, to whom he was married on February 20, 1978; four children, Christy Twilley (Jonathan), Centre, AL, Micah Reed, Lindale, Jamie Reed (Rebecca), Silver Creek, and Larry Eugene Reed, Jr., Rome; 6 grandchildren, Oceanna, Madison, Sierra, Harley, Rachel and Jamie; 2 great grandchildren, Dalton and Carter; a sister, Rita Diane Jackson, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Seth Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Micah Reed, Tyler Knight, Danny Curry, Henry Jackson, Shane Blake and Jonathan Twilley. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1
+1