James ("Jim") Otey Reed, April 12, 1927-March 31, 2020 Jim died peacefully at home after a brief illness in Savannah, GA, on March 31, 2020, shortly after moving from Rome, GA, to live with his son John O. Reed and Thomas E. Jeanquart. Born in St. George, SC, he was the son of the late Anabel Jackson Reed Fogle and father Julian Otey Reed and step-father George Henry Fogle. Upon graduation from Ridgeville High School, he attended Clemson University before joining the U.S. Navy in early 1946 and serving in the North Atlantic. Upon discharge, he attended and graduated from Brevard College in 1949. He then attended and graduated from the University of Georgia with a BSF in Forestry. He worked with the Georgia Forestry Commission for five years then 35 years with the Inland Container Corporation (formerly Georgia Kraft). During those 35 years, he held many positions in land management and wood procurement. Upon his hiring by Georgia Kraft, he had numerous transfers including six years in Cave Spring, GA. Jim served one term on the Town Council and two terms as Mayor during which time he was instrumental in having a new bridge constructed and, most importantly, a sewage system installed for the town and the Georgia School for the Deaf. He and his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara Dawn Smith Reed, were members of Transfiguration Episcopal Church. There he served several terms on the vestary and as a senior warden. James and Barbara served several years as a team for Meals on Wheels. They also served numerous years on Good Neighbor Ministry, Inc. where he was on the Board of Directors and Director for two years. James was also a proud member of the American Legion Post No. 5 and a former member of the Lions Club. James is survived by his son, John O. Reed (Tom); brother Alexander Reed (Joan) and nieces and nephews Vicki (Jack) Hamill, Mark Reed, Laura (Darren) Segers, and Edward Reed. Also beloved cousin Peggy Jones. He is also survived by many loved family members and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Barbara and his older sister Llewellyn Reed. We would like to extend special thanks to all the caretakers and Hospice Savannah who helped make his final days bearable. A private graveside service was held Friday, April 3, 2020, officiated by the Rev. Linda Pineo, Transfiguration Episcopal Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rome Floyd Humane Society, Good Neighbor Ministries of Rome Ga, or Sarah Hightower Regional Library - Friends of the Library.
