Mr. Gordon Russell Ray Jr., age 49, of Silver Creek GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Gordon was born in Rome, GA on February 9, 1971. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marines and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed with Tyson Foods in the electrical maintenance department. Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Stroud Ray; his daughter, Taylor Ray; his mother, Joyce Ann Carver Ray; his father, Gordon Russell Ray Sr.; his sister, Melissa Ann Ray Parker, his brothers; David Dekota Ray and Shawn Ray; his special friend, Mandy Brownlow; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masked are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+2
+2
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Henderson & Sons - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.