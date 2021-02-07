Gordon Ray, Jr.

Mr. Gordon Russell Ray Jr., age 49, of Silver Creek GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Gordon was born in Rome, GA on February 9, 1971. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marines and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed with Tyson Foods in the electrical maintenance department. Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Stroud Ray; his daughter, Taylor Ray; his mother, Joyce Ann Carver Ray; his father, Gordon Russell Ray Sr.; his sister, Melissa Ann Ray Parker, his brothers; David Dekota Ray and Shawn Ray; his special friend, Mandy Brownlow; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masked are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

