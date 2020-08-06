Mrs. Connie Ruth Ray, age 67, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Connie was born April 14, 1953, in Centre, AL, daughter of the late Lloyd Lee Farmer and Winnie Lee Horn Farmer. She grew up in Cedar Bluff, AL, and was a member of Enon Baptist Church. Connie received her associate degree from University of Maryland while in Germany with her husband, Willis Dean Ray, as he was deployed with the United States Army. Prior to becoming disabled she was a receptionist with Harbin Clinic. Connie loved walking and hiking and had a desire to hike as many trails in Georgia as possible. In 2004, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and had to forego her hiking experiences. Connie volunteered for Parkinson's clinical trials in hopes of helping find a cure for herself or others of the decease. She was actively involved with the Parkinson's Support Group of Rome. Connie is survived her husband, Willis Dean Ray, whom she married May 5, 1973; two daughters and sons-in-law, April and Franklin Toles of Rome, and Kimberly and Chris Helms of Stockbridge, GA; two grandchildren, Daven Toles and Lena Toles; one sister, Tabitha Laws; four brothers, David Farmer, Terry Farmer, George Farmer and Jackie Farmer. Three special friends, Rosie Grimaldi, Wanda Parker, and Donna Sentell, along with a host of nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping with her wishes Connie has been cremated. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Connie Ruth Ray.
