Mr. James Leo "Jim" Rassier, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away at his residence Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Jim was born in Saint Cloud, MN, on August 9, 1934, son of the late Norbert Jake Rassier and Irene Mary Barrett Rassier. He has been in Rome since 1999, moving here from Hendersonville, TN. Jim had worked for a number of years with M.A. Mortenson Company of Minneapolis, MN, as a superintendent. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Jim was a member of the Marine Corp League, Jake Puryear Detachment #1020, receiving several awards including Marine of the Year 2012, Distinguished Citizen Award - Bronze, and Meritorious Commendation. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed snow skiing and water skiing, keeping his yards in immaculate condition and always helping others. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome Rassier, and a grandson, Cole Andrews. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Jones Rassier, whom he married March 21, 1987; two sons, Jimmy Rassier and Jeff (Helen) Rassier; three step-sons, Bill Holloway, Larry "Butch" Holloway and Robert "Bob" Andrews; five grandchildren, Ceili Rassier, Cullann Rassier, Emma Andrews, Joshua Brown and Cody Perry; three great-granddaughters; sisters, Rose Mary Hulls, Laverne Woidylla and Norene Saldin; three brothers, Donald Rassier, Patrick Rassier and Ralph Rassier. A host of nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives also survive. A Celebration of life for Jim will be held on Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Graves officiating. Inurnment will be in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 American Legion Honor Guard conferring military honors. Jim's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Marine Corps League, Jake Puryear Detachment #1020, P.O. Box 2065, Rome, GA 30164-2065. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Leo "Jim" Rassier.
Service information
Mar 1
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Mar 1
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Mar 2
Inurnment
Monday, March 2, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Georgia National Cemetery
