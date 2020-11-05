Mrs. Barbara Jean Rassier, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. A native of Rome and Floyd County, was born February 19, 1939, daughter of the late Walter W. Jones and Frances Ortiz Jones. She had been in bookkeeping and accounting for the greater part of her working life and retired in 2000. Barbara was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was active in church functions and Sunday School Class. She loved line dancing and was a member of the Dixie Stompers Dance Team. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Leo "Jim" Rassier, on February 25, 2020, whom she married March 21, 1987. A grandson, Cole Andrews, a sister, Sandra Dean Duncan, and two brothers, Walter and David Jones, also preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, James William "Bill" and Margaret Gail Holloway, Larry Marvin "Butch" Holloway, and Robert Allen "Bob" and Linda Andrews; three grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Cody Perry and Emma Andrews; one sister, Linda Johnston. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Graves officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Masks are recommended along with social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cole Andrews Memorial Scholarship, Etowah Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 1239, Cartersville, GA, 30120, or visit https://etowah.org/donations. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Jean Rassier.
